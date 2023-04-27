Natabua and Naitasiri take lead on day one

Natabua High School currently leads the boy’s medal tally with two gold and a bronze medal at the 2023 Coca-Cola games.

Ratu Kadavulevu School is placed second with one gold, two silver and one bronze while in third place, Marist Brother High School has one gold and one silver.

Suva Grammar School is in fourth place with one gold and a silver and in fifth place Queen Victoria School has one gold.

Meanwhile, in the girl’s division, Naitasiri Secondary School is first with two gold and two bronze medals, ACS in second with two gold medals while in third place Bucalevu Secondary School also has two golds.

St.Joseph’s is in fourth place with one gold, three silver and one bronze and Swami Vivekenada is fifth with one gold and one silver.

Coca Cola Games Boys Division

School Gold Silver Bronze Total Natabua 2 0 1 3 RKS 1 2 1 4 Marist 1 1 3 5 Holy Cross College 1 1 0 2 Suva Grammar 1 1 0 2 Xavier College 1 0 0 1 St Vincent College 1 0 0 1 Sigatoka Methodist 1 0 0 1 Korovuto College 1 0 0 1 QVS 1 0 0 1 Lautoka Muslim 0 1 0 1 Wainimala Secondary School 0 1 0 1 Waidina Secondary School 0 1 0 1 Rotuma High School 0 1 0 1 Ba Sanatan 0 1 0 1 CMF College 0 1 0 1 Thomas Baker 0 0 1 1 Lautoka Central College 0 0 1 1 Khalsa College 0 0 1 1 Seaqaqa Central 0 0 1 1 Lautoka Andhra 0 0 1 1 Sacred Heart College 0 0 1 1

Coca Cola Games Girls Division