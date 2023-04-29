Nalewabau leaps for another ACS gold

[Liliviwa Ranitu of Xavier College, Yvonne Nalewabau of ACS and Abigail Tavuyara of St Joseph's Secondary School]

Adi Cakobau School looks on course for a successful title defense in the 2023 Coca-Cola Games.

This as they bagged another gold medal on day three of the Fiji Finals in Suva.

Yvonne Nalewabau jumped 10.66m in the senior girl’s triple jump to win gold for Sawani.

[Yvonne Nalewabau]

Abigail Tavuyara of St Joseph’s Secondary School settled for silver while Liliviwa Ranitu took home the bronze for Xavier College.