Moala College sprinter hopes for the best

Blue ribbon winner, Eparama Waqanivalu leads the pack in the 4 x 100m relay final.

Blue ribbon winner in the Maritime Zone, Eparama Waqanivalu is hoping his hard work over the last few weeks will pay off at the Coca-Cola games.

The Yasayasa Moala College student says how they train in Lau is different from what the Suva schools go through.

Waqanivalu adds he knows his competitors have prepared well with proper facilities but he looks forward to facing them.

Article continues after advertisement



Yasayasa Moala athletes.

Balancing training and schoolwork was a significant challenge as he tried to make it to the Fiji finals.

The year 13 student hopes to return to the island with at least a bronze medal.

You can watch the Fiji Finals live on the FBC Sports HD channel and FBC TV starting tomorrow.