Meeting to decide on Triple N Zone meet resumption

The Triple N Zone has been halted due to adverse weather conditions in Suva this afternoon.

The game that got underway at the HFC Bank Stadium this morning was abruptly stopped as heavy rain and lightning continued.

Zone Delegate Solomone Seru says that the safety of students is paramount, hence the decision to stop the event.

“Whatever we have been discussing since last week is the weather and also the safety of our students, so now the reason why we are stopping the games today is because of the lightning. The safety of our students is very important.”

Seru adds that sending students home is the best decision they could come up with.

He adds that a meeting will be convened this evening to decide if the zone will be resumed tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Waidina Secondary School is currently leading the unofficial tally for the boys divisions with two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

Second is Wainimala Secondary School with one gold, one silver, and one bronze, while third is Nakasi High School with one gold and one silver medals.

In the Girls Division, Wainimala is currently in first place with one gold and three silver medals.

Second is Naitasiri Secondary School with one gold and three bronze while Lomaivuna High School is in third place with one gold medal.