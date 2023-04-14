MBHS, SGS win Suva Zone 2

Marist Brothers High School is the new boys defending champion of the Suva Zone 2.

The school took out the boys title with 12 gold, 14 silver and seven bronze,

Last year’s winner Suva Grammar School settled for second with seven gold, four silver, and nine bronze.

Lomary Secondary School came in third with a gold, a silver and two bronze.

SGS retained the girl’s title with 11 gold, 10 silver, and five bronze.

St Joseph’s Secondary School came in second with nine gold, six silver, and five bronze.

Lomary Secondary School is third with three gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.