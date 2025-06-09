MBHS and SGS leads tally after Day One

Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar School leads the boys and girls division of the Suva Zone Two as of day one.

MBHS has 17 gold, 13 silver and nine silver, while SGS follows in second with eight gold, eight silver and seven bronze.

Sitting in third is Lomary Secondary School with two gold and a bronze medal.

For the girls, SGS sits at first with 14 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze.

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In second is Saint Joseph Secondary School with nine gold, 10 silver and six bronze while Lomary Secondary School is at third with two gold, five silver and two bronze.

Day two of the zone will carrying on tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch it Live on FBC Sports.

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