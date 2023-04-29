Mataika, Turaga rule senior 800m titles

Ratu Tuili Mataika of Ratu Kadavulevu School bagged another gold for his school after winning the 800m senior boys final of the 2023 Coca-Cola Games.

Mataika edged out Nakasi High School’s Ilaitia Matadradra while Lekima Masirewa of Dreketi Central College took out the bronze medal.

Melania Turaga of Jasper Williams High School clinched the senior 800m girl’s title ahead of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s Alefina Volavola while Seruwaia Kuru of Vatukaloko Secondary School won the bronze medal.

In the intermediate boy’s final, Abaramo Ratucove of Marist Brothers High School crossed the tape first with Samisoni Kaitu of Holy Cross College and Tuikuku Manueli of Tailevu North’s settling for silver and bronze medals respectively.

Rusila Tabuyawa of Naitasiri Secondary School claimed gold in the intermediate girls 800m final while Iva Seniwakula of Wainikala Secondary School and Lilieta Buna of Thomas Baker Secondary School won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Serupepeli Naidegidegi of DAV College, Ba took home the gold medal in the junior boys 800 meters with Josefa Ravuaka of Marist Brothers High School settling in second place ahead of Josua Koroi of QVS.

Adi Lutumailagi of Natabua High School snatched gold in the 800m junior girls while in second place was Elizabeth Kalouniviti of MGM and Naomi Galo of Nasesevia Secondary took home the bronze medal.

Jale Raikatalau and Amani Rakula of Ratu Kadavulevu School took out gold and silver medals respectively in the sub-junior boys division while the bronze medal went to SGS’ Veirogoci Semisi.

In the sub-junior girls division, Naitasiri Secondary’s Milika Lewairavu took home another gold for winning the 800 final with Miliakere Marama of St. John’s College and Luisa Mole of Namosi Secondary School settling for the silver and bronze medals respectively.