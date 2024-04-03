Marist dethrones SGS, wins Suva Zone Two boys division title

[Source: pitas Picture/Facebook]

Marist Brothers High School has dethroned Suva Grammar High School taking the Boys Division title in the Suva Zone Two meet at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

Marist scooped 26 gold, 29 Silver and 19 bronze.

SGS settled in the second place with 21 gold, 17 silver and 17 bronze while taking the third place is Lomary with one gold and four bronze medals.

The Suva Grammar Girls successfully defended their title as they bagged 33 gold, 19 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Settling for the second place is Saint Joseph Secondary School with 12 gold,17 silver and 15 bronze medals while Rampur Collge is third with 2 gold and 3 silver medals.

Meanwhile, the Suva Zone One meet is scheduled to take place at the same venue tomorrow.