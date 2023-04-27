Marist cleansweep in Junior shot put

Medal winners from Marist Brothers for junior boys shot put

Marist Brothers High School made a clean sweep in the Junior Boys shot put.

With their coach and former Marist shot put champion Sosefo Fonorito giving advice from the embankment, his son and namesake went on to win gold.

Fonorito Junior threw a distance of 13.22 meters.

However, it didn’t just end there as Fonorito’s other teammates Christian Oakley won silver and Selesitino Mainakava settled for bronze.