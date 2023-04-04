Lautoka Zone live on TV

Students, old scholars, families and friends who can’t make it to Churchill Park tomorrow for the Lautoka athletics zone can watch it live from the comfort of their homes.

FBC Sports HD channel will air the secondary schools Lautoka zone meet which starts tomorrow and ends on Thursday.

About 816 athletes from 13 schools will feature in the zone meet.

Natabua High School is the reigning boys champion and Jasper Williams High School took out the girls’ title last year.

Tomorrow’s coverage will begin at 8am with the official opening ceremony.