Last minute study for Maisamoa after winning gold

Bucalevu District School's Vasemaca Maisamoa [middle]

Bucalevu District School’s Vasemaca Maisamoa got what she came here for and now it’s back to finishing up her studies before sitting for her term one exams next Wednesday.

The year 10 won gold in yesterday’s intermediate girls javelin finals throwing a distance of 32.7m.

Maisamoa is the first cousin of renowned Fiji Rugby 7s Manueli Maisamoa.

She says she arrived determined, knowing that her strong support system back home is counting on her to make them proud.

She is now enjoying the remainder of the Coca-Cola games before returning to Taveuni on Sunday before sitting for her exams.