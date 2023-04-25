Koro High back after three years

Koro High School athletes

12 athletes from Koro High School will be competing in the Maritime Zone with the hope of advancing to the Coca-Cola games, which starts on Thursday.

The school is returning to the Games after three years.

According to Koro’s trainer and teacher, John Rounds, majority of the athletes are from the sub-junior division, and many will feature in the long distance events.

It will be a long week for the team, as they arrived yesterday morning, trained at the stadium in the afternoon and will be part of the Maritime Zone today before the Fiji Finals on Thursday.

Some athletes will be running on the synthetic tracks for the first time and is something they also look forward to.