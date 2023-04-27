Gold shared in jump

[L-R: Sereana Vocea of Xavier College, Fatima Gata of Holy Cross College, Sereana Viriviri from Swami Vivekananda College and Ateca Buli from Saint Joseph’s]

It is a shared gold medal in the junior girl’s high jump.

Sereana Viriviri from Swami Vivekananda College and Ateca Buli from Saint Joseph’s shared the gold medal with the distance of 1.52 metres.

Fatima Gata of Holy Cross College and Sereana Vocea of Xavier College both walked away with the bronze medals with a jump of 1.47m

In the intermediate Boys Discuss throw, Queen Victoria School grabbed the gold medal through Josese Tawake’s throw of 43.76m.

Suva Grammar School’s Francis Peters settled for the silver medal with 42.88m while Josaia Kitou of Lautoka Andhra Sangam College took bronze with a throw of 37.85m