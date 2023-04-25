Gau athletes sit for last exam paper in Suva

The athletes from Gau Secondary School

35 athletes from Gau Secondary School had to sit for their last exam papers here at Draiba Primary School where they are currently camping.

This comes as the school had to follow the boat schedule in order to not miss out on the Maritime Zone today and the Coca-Cola games which starts on Thursday.

School teacher and athletics manager Semisi Caucau says it was hard but they had to accommodate the athletes so they can be part of the Fiji Finals.

Naca says the school hopes to at least return home with a medal for their sponsors and families back at home.

Gau returns for the Coke games after a lapse of three years.

Naca adds that there were initially 70 athletes but they had to trim the squad due to financial constraints.

The team had to fundraise for their travel, meals and accommodation in Suva.