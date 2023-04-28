From ninth to gold

David Singh

Finishing ninth in the boys long jump last year really shattered Marist Brothers High School’s David Singh of winning a medal at the Fiji Finals.

However, just after eight months, Singh today got a gold medal around his neck after winning the senior boys long jump.

Singh won gold following his jump of 6.57 meters, Vili Qerewaqa of Holy Cross College took home silver with 6.51m and bronze for Varinava Murimuriwaca from RKS,6.33m.

The Dreketi man from Vanua Levu says his off season program really helped and thanks his coach and Pacific Games gold medalist Eugene Vollmer for guiding him.

Singh says its special to win his first medal at the Coca-Cola Games, but to have gold is priceless.