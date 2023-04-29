Four records fall at Games

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School's golden girl Loata Lewageena set a new junior girls discuss record with a throw of 35.30m.

The 2023 Coca-Cola Games ended with four new records.

Three records were broken on the tracks and one from the field.

No new record was set on the final day with three falling on Thursday and one on Friday.

Lewageena is also the current sub-junior girls discuss record holder.

On Thursday, three new records were set in the 1500m.

Milika Lewairavu from Naitasiri Secondary School set a new time of 5.15.97sec in the sub junior girls.

Jale Raikatalau of Ratu Kadavulevu School broke the 1500m sub junior boys time after clocking 4.43.11sec.

In the Intermediate girls 1500m, Lilieta Buna of Thomas Baker Secondary School ran a new time of 5.12.40 in the Intermediate girls 1500m.