First gold goes to Naitasiri

Milika Lewairavu of Naitaisri Secondary School

Milika Lewairavu of Naitaisri Secondary School has won the first gold medal at the 2023 Coca-Cola Games underway in Suva.

She nailed the medal in the sub-junior girls 1500 metres.

Merelita Dama of Seaqaqa won silver and Cuvu College’s Esther Nasici was third.

Running in the usual style of previous Naitasiri athletes, with only socks, Lewairavu was in her class of her own.



[(L-R): Cuvu College’s Esther Nasici, Milika Lewairavu of Naitaisri Secondary School and Merelita Dama of Seaqaqa Central College]

Ratu Kadavulevu’s Jale Raikatalau won gold in the sub-junior boys 1500 metres.

Voniani Veremalua of Wainimala Secondary settled for silver and Iferemi Masibana of Seaqaqa Central College came in third.

In the junior girls, Laisana Tinatuaka made it a double for Naitasiri Secondary, while Ledua Cama of Saint Vincent College won the junior boy’s event.

Lilieta Buna of Thomas Baker won the Intermediate girls 1500m, Ratu Luke’s Gladness Simpson was second and Akeneta Lutu from Lomaivuna High won bronze.



[(L-R): Akeneta Lutu from Lomaivuna High, Lilieta Buna of Thomas Baker and Ratu Luke’s Gladness Simpson]

Hina Funahashi of Jasper Williams won the senior girls race.

Alefina Volavola of MGM won silver and Venicina Tuiloma of Vunisea Secondary was third in the senior girls 1500m.



[(L-R): Venicina Tuiloma of Vunisea Secondary, Hina Funahashi of Jasper Williams and Alefina Volavola of MGM]

The inter boys was won by Savenaca Namakali of Natabua High, Rosivela Matanimeke of Waidina Secondary was second and Khalsa College’s Idhant Singh won bronze.

Vishant Reddy of Korovuto College was first in the senior boys 1500m.

Second was Mukesh Nand of Ba Sanatan and Arjun Gounder Central College was third.



[(L-R): Arjun Gounder Central College, Vishant Reddy of Korovuto College and Mukesh Nand of Ba Sanatan]