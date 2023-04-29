Qionikorolevu wins first gold for Kadavu

[Ratu Sukuna Memorial School's Reapi Vunidakua, Kadavu Provincial Secondary School's Lusiana Qionikorolevu and Livia Nalewabau of Ratu Navula College]

Lusiana S Qionikorolevu won gold medal for Kadavu Provincial Secondary, in the Senior girls shot put.

The Nadroga native won gold for her distance of 10.88 metres.

She says she had to settle for silver in the Coca Cola Games finals last year and trained three sessions in a day to achieve gold in the finals this year.

Qionikorolevu thanked the coaching staff and her parents for their continuous support and encouragement and dedicated the win to her grandmother in Nadroga and the people of Kadavu.

Livia Nalewabau of Ratu Navula College had to for silver medal, while Reapi Vunidakua of Ratu Sukuna won a bronze.