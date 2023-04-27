First girl's gold for Holy Cross

Iowana Kavekai [Left]

Iowana Kavekai has won the first gold in the girl’s division for Holy Cross College.

She took out gold in the senior girl’s javelin with a throw of 40.84.

The Qeleni villager from Taveuni says her hard work has surely paid off.

Article continues after advertisement

It was a special event for Kavekai because her teammate Miliakere Nikolau finished equal third with Ratu Navula’s Livia Nalewabau.

Timaima Vunise of Tailevu North College fell short and claimed the silver medal.