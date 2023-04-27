Fiji U20 rep wins gold for Xavier

Penisoni Tirau

Digicel Junior Bula Boys rep Penisoni Tirau’s sacrifice to stay back and compete in the Fiji Finals paid off when he won gold for Xavier College in the senior boys triple jump.

Murimuriwaca Varina of RKS was second with 13.59m and Natabua’s Samuela Vunivalu third 13.40m.

Tirau who hails from Nasukamai village in Ra had jumped 13.71 meters before he had to be excused to go and run in the senior boys 400m heats.

Before he went to run in the 400m, Tirau was told he had the best jump but he informed officials of his aim to break the record of 14.62m.

Following his 400m event, Tirau returned to the triple jump pit to try and break the record but his best was 13.86.

The year 12 student also won gold for Xavier in the Intermediate boys last year.

Tirau who has maternal links to Vadravadra in Ba also qualified for the 400m final tomorrow.

He says after the 400m final he’ll have return home before leaving the country on Saturday to join the Junior Bula Boys in Australia as they prepare for the U20 FIFA World Cup in Argentina.