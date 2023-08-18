Fiji Finals rivals to meet in World Athletics Championships

Kesaia Boletakanakadavu with Chloe David [Source: Athletics Fiji/Facebook]

Two-time Fiji Finals blue ribbon winner, Kesaia Boletakanakadavu has left our shores to compete in the World Athletics Championships.

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School student will be representing the country in the 100 meters competition.

Her Coca-Cola Games rival, Suva Grammar School student, Chloe David is also off to represent her homeland, Vanuatu.

Article continues after advertisement

The ni-Vanuatu lass will be also be competing in the 100m.

The debutants left this morning and are expected to take the tracks on Sunday.

The World Athletics Championships is set to start tomorrow until the 27th of this month.