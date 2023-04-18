Enjoy yourself but be safe: Rawaqa

With the Coca Cola Games Suva Zone One meet continuing today, zone vice-president Orisi Rawaqa is calling on all parents and fans to come in numbers to support the athletes.

He says being the biggest zone meet in Fiji, there are challenges they face, however, he’s grateful to have hard working officials.

Rawaqa says there’re more than 150 officials assigned for this zone meet.

Rawaqa is calling on all athletes and fans to be safe and not to do anything that can get them in trouble.

MGM is leading the girls’ category with three gold and one silver.

Namosi Secondary School is second with one gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Namosi Secondary is at the top in the boys division with two gold, two silver, and one bronze, while International School and CMF College are second with a gold each.

The Suva zone One meet continues today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.