Discuss gold nailed by RSMS

Loata Lewageena of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School has continued her good run at the Fiji Finals and has also set a new record.

Having won the sub-junior grade last year, today the youngster won the junior girls discuss throw with a distance of 35.30m.

This is the second gold medal that RSMS has attained from the discuss throws.

Sulie Matea of Swami Vivekananda School settled with a silver medal with a throw of 35.22m.

Sigatoka Methodist High School’s Siteri Ralumu walks away with a bronze with a distance throw of 31.16m.