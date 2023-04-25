Digicel Fiji backs young athletes

Athletes are in for tantalizing 2023 Coca-Cola Games as telecommunications provider, Digicel Fiji has announced a number of cash prizes.

Digicel Fiji will be providing cash rewards for athletes who excel in their respective grades.

The company says this is aimed at encouraging and supporting young athletes in their pursuit of excellence and providing an additional incentive to perform their best.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed, says Digicel Fiji is a company committed to promoting sports and healthy living and believes that the Fiji Finals is an excellent platform to showcase the talent of young athletes and promote a healthy and active lifestyle among Fiji’s youths.

Digicel says there will be a total prize pool of $2800 cash awarded to the best male and female athletes in the sub-junior to the senior division.

In addition, Digicel Fiji will give a $5000 cash sponsorship to the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association.

There will be a further $5000 investment in providing free internet access at the games operation room and the corporate box.