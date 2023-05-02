Condition of stadium track a major concern

The HFC Bank Stadium tracks require extensive maintenance, which may have contributed to the athletes’ inability to perform to their full potential at the recent Coca-Cola Games last week.

This comes after the tracks were submerged during the downpour on Friday and Saturday, risking athletes’ safety.

Suva Grammar School Coach Jone Delai, who is no stranger to track conditions, says the track is deteriorating and in desperate need of an upgrade.

Article continues after advertisement

“The track needs servicing I think so, for the benefits of everybody competing on these tracks. We have the second one in Lautoka which is in the same condition and it needs to go.”

Delai adds that the tracks are also unappealing.

Waliki Satakala who is the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School coach who has been training his underdog athletes on the same tracks, recognizes that this may play a role in the athletes’ running times.

Satakala adds this was the major cause of shin splints during training sessions

According to Lawrence Tikaram, after discussions with the Fiji Sports Council, the tracks will be one of their big products that will need some looking into.

The Fiji Sports Council has also been contacted but has yet to respond.