Close to 2000 athletes for Suva Zone 1

About 2000 athletes are taking part in the Coca Cola Games Suva Zone 1 meet at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Zone Vice President, Orisi Rawaqa, says he’s pleased with how the zone started today, as more than 20 schools are participating this year.

He adds that there are close to 180 officials for the two-day meet.

Meanwhile, MGM is leading the girls’ category with three gold and one silver. Namosi Secondary School is second with one gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Namosi Secondary is at the top in the boys division with two gold, two silver, and one bronze, while International School and CMF College are second with a gold each.

The Suva Zone 1 meet continues tomorrow.