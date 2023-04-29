Caginivalu ready for next task

The senior boys blue ribbon winner, Semesa Caginivalu [middle]

The senior boys blue ribbon winner, Semesa Caginivalu says he had to push himself in order to grab the gold medal.

Caginivalu who hails from Nakavika village in Namosi adds it wasn’t easy for him after the zone meet because he knew the competition will be tougher in the Coca-Cola Games.

“I want to dedicate this win to my grandmother at home who always motivates me and always stands by my side every day and always prays for me every day.”

Caginivalu will be taking part again in the 4×100 meters relay and also the 200 meters final.

