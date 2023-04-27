Bucalevu gets first throw gold

[(L-R): Jeni Talei of Nadogo Secondary, Bucalevu Secondary School athlete Vasemaca Maisamoa and Helen Whippy from Saint Joseph’s]

Bucalevu Secondary School athlete Vasemaca Maisamoa has won gold in the junior girl’s javelin at the 2023 Coca-Cola Games.

She managed a throw of 32.78 metres.

Helen Whippy from Saint Joseph’s was second (32.10) and Jeni Talei of Nadogo Secondary won bronze with a jump of 31.41m.

In the girl’s intermediate triple jump, Unaisi Draunibaka won gold for Adi Cakobau with a leap of 10.70m.

Second was Marica Merewai of SJSS (10.58) and Aleanise Coa of MGM won bronze (10.42).



[(L-R): Aleanise Coa of MGM, Unaisi Draunibaka of ACS and Marica Merewai of SJSS]