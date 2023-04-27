Big names through to 100m finals

The blue-ribbon finals in the senior grade at the 2023 Coca-Cola Games will be dominated by the pre-competition favorites.

Marist Brothers High School will have three runners in the boys 100m final.

Mesulame Tuigau, Aisea Nawai and Josefa Dinono will lead the charge for the Flagstaff school’s gold quest.

Article continues after advertisement

Leone Baleilautoka of Labasa Muslim College also showed good form.

In the senior girls 100m, reigning champion Kesaia Boletakanakadavu of Mahatama Gandhi Memorial cruised in her heat and will be joined by schoolmate Aseanaca Tuipelehaki in the final.

Adi Cakobau School’s Melania Ranadi and Chole David of Suva Grammar will also be amongst the top bets.

The finals will be held tomorrow afternoon at the HFC Bank Stadium.