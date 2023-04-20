Back to the drawing board for MGM

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School will be going back to the drawing board after their impressive outing in the zone-one event.

The school team teacher in-charge, Ema Sese expressed that their athletes worked really hard in order to retain the girls’ division title.

“For the girls we’ll try to do our best. We have another three days or four days of preparations. Now the girls are just cruising in to their training and yes we’ll try to do our best in the Coca-Cola games.”

She says they will be working on some of their weaknesses that they have identified in the zone meet before they come battling for the Coca-Cola games next week.

They attained 28 golds, 13 silver and 8 bronze medals in the girls’ category whilst the boys settled in the second place in the boys division with 7 golds, 10 silver and 2 bronze medals.