Athletics Fiji trains officials ahead of Fiji Primary School Games

All officials selected to oversee the Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games have undergone extensive training to ensure the tournament runs smoothly next week.

Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Association president Patrick Bower says experts from Athletics Fiji have spent the past few weeks training officials from the various competing districts.

“All officials who will be officiating on the day have been trained for their technical experience, and we are grateful to Athletics Fiji for providing the expertise to train those from the other districts.”

Article continues after advertisement

He notes that just as young athletes prepare for months leading up to the competition, organizers are committed to ensuring officials are well-equipped and confident so that no errors occur on the field.

Bower is also encouraging parents, families, and supporters to turn out in large numbers and cheer on the athletes.

The games will take place this Thursday and Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.