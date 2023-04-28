Another gold for ACS

Domitila Naita

Adi Cakobau School is starting to win more medals at the Coca Cola Games.

Just after Nina Nakula won gold for ACS in the senior girls high jump, Domitila Naita added another in the bag for Team Sawani.

The Makolei, Solevu, Bua lass was first in the Intermediate girls long jump.

Naita recorded 5.15 meters followed by Ivamere Fifita of Suva Grammar School with 4.79m and Unaisi Draunibaka of ACS third after jumping 4.68m.

Last year Naita won bronze in the Intermediate girls 100m but her 4x100m relay team finished first in the final.