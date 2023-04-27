ACS, Sigatoka Methodist nail medals

[(L-R): Saint Joseph’s Catherine Babale, Yvonne Nalewabau of Adi Cakobau School and Siteri Nakoelevu of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School]

Adi Cakobau School has won its first gold at the 2023 Coca-Cola Games.

This as Yvonne Nalewabau won gold in the senior girl’s long jump with a distance of 5.04m.

The silver medal went to Siteri Nakoelevu (4.96) of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School and Saint Joseph’s Catherine Babale (4.74) was third.

Meanwhile, the senior boys shot put has been won by Sigatoka Methodist through Atunaisa Sokobale who threw 14.13 metres.

Jonathan Cokomata from Ratu Kadavulevu won silver with a distance of 13.81m, and Neville Amptuch from Marist Brothers High was third (12.98).



[(L-R): Neville Amptuch from Marist Brothers High, Sigatoka Methodist’s Atunaisa Sokobale and Jonathan Cokomata from Ratu Kadavulevu]