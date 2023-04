Adi Cakobau Schools Ledua Vuliveiqaravi bagged another gold for the school in the Intermediate girls 600g javelin with a 36.99m throw.

In second place was Amoreena Betty of Pandora Vishnu Deo Memorial College throwing a distance of 36.98m

Labasa Muslim college took their first ever medal settling for third with 35.45m throw by Lice Boledrau.