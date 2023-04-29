46 gold medals at stake as MBHS and ACS lead

46 gold medals will be up for grabs on the final day of the 2023 Coca-Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

From the 46, 32 will be contested in the track events, while the respective field athletes will compete for 14.

The finals of the 800m, 200m, junior boy’s long jump, 4x100m, and 4x400m relay will be the highlights of day three.

After Day Two, Marist Brothers High School leads the boys division with six golds, a silver, and seven bronzes, while defending girl’s champion Adi Cakobau School looks to be on course for another win with six golds, two silvers, and three bronzes.

Organizers anticipate that all events will wrap up by 3 p.m.

You can watch all the Fiji Finals action live on FBC TV.