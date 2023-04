[File Photo]

Day two of the Coca-Cola Games will see 33 gold medals up for grabs.

There’ll be 15 gold in the field events and 18 on the track.

The much-anticipated blue ribbon finals will be one to watch, beginning at 3pm.

The 400m finals begin at 2.15pm.

Organizers have scheduled today’s events to end after the 100m senior boy’s race.