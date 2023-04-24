23-gold on day one of Fiji Finals

102 gold medals will be up for grabs at this year’s Fiji Finals.

There’ll be 23 gold at stake on Thursday, 33 on Friday and 46 on Saturday.

The day one highlight will be 1500 meter finals, senior boys shot put, senior girls long jump, 100 and 400 meter heats.

It’ll be a power packed day two with the 3000m, 100m and 400m finals along with 800m and 4x400m heats.

Day three will have all finals of the 800m,200m, 4x100m and 4x400m relays as well as 13 field event finals.

Organizers have planned out the three days well with Thursday’s events ending at 4:10pm, the last race on Friday at 3:03pm and the final race on Saturday is scheduled to start at 2:55pm.

Coca Cola Marketing Manager Lawrence Tikaram says they’re working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure another successful Fiji Finals.

He adds thousands of athletes will again be part of the three day meet.

“As you know last year the rules to accommodate a wider of breadth of students was changed because we wanted maximum participation and I believe that’s still happening at the moment on the first and second basis.”

You can watch the Coca Cola Games LIVE on both FBC Sports HD channel and FBC TV.