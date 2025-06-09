Arsenal strengthen Premier League grip

Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League, with Aston Villa moving into second place and Wolverhampton Wanderers finally getting their first league win of the season at the 20th attempt.

Mikel Arteta’s side went a goal behind before Gabriel Magalhaes equalised and midfielder Declan Rice added two second-half strikes.

However, Eli Kroupi’s 76th-minute goal for Bournemouth to make it 3-2 had the Arsenal coach’s nerves jangling all the way to the final whistle.

