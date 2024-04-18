Anti-doping bill to be tabled later this year

[Source: Super Sport]

Attorney General Siromi Turaga has announced significant progress in advancing key legislative initiatives, including the introduction of the Anti-Doping Bill aimed at promoting clean and fair sports in Fiji.

Turaga outlined these legislative efforts during his ministerial statement in parliament today.

He says they are committed to combatting doping in sports and ensuring compliance with international anti-doping standards.

Turaga says the Anti-Doping Bill, recently approved by Cabinet, signifies a pivotal step towards establishing an anti-doping organization dedicated to fostering clean sports practices and upholding integrity in athletic competitions.

He says they anticipate that this bill will be tabled in Parliament by the third quarter of this year.