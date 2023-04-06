Another statement for Fiji Finals to be expected

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says a press statement can be expected to finalize the dates for the Coca-Cola Games.

FBC Sports approached the Minister for a comment regarding the constant changes been made, and Radrodro says that there are no confusions to the clashes of dates.

He says the Ministry has met with relevant stakeholders and will give a statement this afternoon.

The Minister says the Fiji Sports Council has assured the availability of the venue.