Another Champions League blow for Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s Champions League hopes suffered another blow as Wolves clinched a stunning derby victory to avoid an unwanted record.

Joao Gomes and Rodrigo Gomes ensured the hosts reached 13 points to move past Derby’s record Premier League low points total of 11 set in 2007-08.

They remain at the bottom and are destined for relegation, but at least claimed a second top-flight win of the season.

Villa, who remain third, missed the chance to move six points clear of Manchester United in fourth and they have won just two of their past seven league games.

They were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Newcastle this month with Unai Emery’s side faltering badly.

Villa had first-half chances when Pau Torres miscued a free header and Douglas Luiz volleyed straight at goalkeeper Jose Sa, while Toti Gomes scuffed wide for Wolves.

The hosts competed well and found the breakthrough when Joao Gomes scored with their first shot on target, firing in off the bar from Adam Armstrong’s lay-off after 61 minutes.

Emery summoned Tammy Abraham from the bench with 20 minutes left but it made no difference as Rodrigo Gomes made it 2-0 in stoppage time.

