Age no barrier for Bulikula great Maejiirs

Age is just a number for former Fiji Bulikula captain Josephine Maejiirs, and at 49, she is proving it at the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

Maejiirs is the oldest player competing at this year’s tournament, yet the veteran forward shows no signs of slowing down as she lines up alongside athletes less than half her age.

Still active in the NRL system in Australia, Maejiirs is currently signed with the Terrigal Sharks in Sydney, balancing her rugby league commitments with stints in rugby sevens as a way of keeping her body primed for another long season.

“For me, coming into sevens is about keeping the engine running. We finish rugby league and step straight into sevens, and then after this I go back into league pre-season. It’s a strategic way to stay fit, mobile, and ready for the next season.”

The Coral Coast 7s is no stranger to the former Bulikula skipper.

This is her third appearance at the tournament, having previously featured as a player and also bringing her own Sydney-based sevens side in earlier years.

“When I messaged and said I’ll see you at the Coral Coast, they asked if I was playing or managing. I said, No, I’m actually playing. I’m really looking forward to it, especially playing against quality teams. You don’t often get the chance to play against national sides, so to have that platform is amazing.”

Maejiirs’ team reflects the global nature of the tournament, featuring players from the USA, UK, Japan, and Australia, all coming together with one goal in mind.

“We’re not just here to have fun. We want to compete. We’re all athletes from different backgrounds, and we want to push for the finals. If the weather plays its part and we come together as a team, we believe we can go far.”

Beyond the results, Maejiirs hopes her presence sends a powerful message to women of all ages.

“To young girls and older women, believe in yourself. No one else will do it for you. Carry that belief wherever you go, and with God on your side, it will happen.”

She also paid tribute to her support network back home, including her Terrigal Sharks family, her children Ray, Sweden, Myson, and Akula, and her grandchildren Zephaniah and Zekias.

At 49, Josephine Maejiirs is not just competing at the Coral Coast 7s; she’s inspiring, proving that passion, belief, and hard work can outlast age.

