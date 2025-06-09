60 gold on day one of Suva Zone 2

Sixty gold medals will be up for grabs today on day one of the Coca Cola Games Suva Zone 2 Secondary Schools athletics meet at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva which will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports from 9am.

28 gold are going to be contested on the field and 32 on the track.

Highlight for today will be the 100 meters finals scheduled to start at 3:15pm.

Other track finals today include the 1500m, 800m and 4x100m relay.

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The Suva Zone 2 wraps up tomorrow and Suva Zone 1 will be held on Thurday and Friday.

Overseas viewers can catch all the Zone 2 action today and tomorrow for $10FJD.

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