Youths lead push to break cycle of violence

Source: MSP

Villages in Tailevu are stepping up efforts to break the cycle of violence against women and girls through a three-year community engagement program.

The initiative, launched in 2022 by Medical Services Pacific with support from the United Nations Trust Fund is driving change at the grassroots level.

Ten villages have now adopted the Pledge Board, a set of ten commitments reinforcing zero tolerance for violence.

To support this, MSP has rolled out the Gatekeepers Toolkit in both English and iTaukei, equipping villagers with practical knowledge and tools to prevent abuse.

Youth leader Misiraini Levatia said the program was already reshaping village life.

“Because youths play a major, important role here in the village.We will be replacing the elders very soon. They will be away from here. Some of them will be gone. That’s why youths have to stand up for our village.”

Ten champions have been trained across key groups including men, women, youth, faith-based organizations and crime prevention committees.

Their training focuses on strengthening understanding of gender-based violence, building advocacy, and developing action plans tailored to each community.

The program aims to shift attitudes, empower local voices and ensure villages play an active role in preventing violence before it happens.

