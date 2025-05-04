Youth participation in waste cleanup

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has expressed concern about the exploitation of children in sports settings, noting that during events like rugby tournaments, children are often expected to clean up after adults.

As Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited, which is PRF’s entrepreneurial arm, celebrates its 31st anniversary, they are highlighting this issue to raise awareness and call for change.

PRF Founder, Amitesh Deo, says that students can advocate for adults to clean up after themselves, but instead, children are now being exploited at sports events by being made to act as garbage collectors.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will continue to push forward and advocate for change. The work is far from over, and we are asking people to come forward and be part of the solution in a holistic way.”

Deo adds that waste management is now seen as a global and national crisis, but recently, both government and private sector groups have started taking action through recycling efforts.

He urges stakeholders not to see clean-up campaigns as full waste solutions, as these short-term, media-friendly efforts are often over-promoted and don’t fix the real, deeper issues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.