Youth-centered approach to offer guidance: Tikoduadua

The Ministry of Home Affairs is endeavouring to use the framework of the Restore Blue concept, which emphasizes community-oriented policing, accountability, and rehabilitation.

Minister Pio Tikoduadua says this will address the issues of the rise in the number of teenagers found on the streets, loitering, glue sniffing, and being involved in criminal activities.

Tikoduadua says Section 8 of the Minority Act 1971 provides law enforcement authorities with the legal means to address these issues.

Home Affairs Minister, Pio Tikoduadua.

He adds that they are also employing a youth-centered approach.

“When dealing with teenagers involved in potentially illegal activities, we take a youth-centred approach. This means understanding their unique circumstances, offering guidance, and exploring alternative topological measures whenever possible.”

Tikoduadua says they are also looking at providing mental health and support services, as some of the teenagers may be facing underlying mental health challenges.

He adds that their primary goal is not simply to punish but to rehabilitate and reintegrate teenagers into society as responsible and productive citizens.