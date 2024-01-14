Youth camp promotes virtues and positive relationships

President of Fiji Sevashram Sangha, Swami Sanyuktanand, advocates for children to engage in constructive activities instead of spending excessive time on smartphones and social media.

Therefore, the organization conducts youth camps during the school holidays, engaging kids in activities that boost their virtues and encourage positive relationships with others.

Swami Sanyuktanand says that the current youth camp has attracted a lot of children aged between 3 and 21 years old.

“In the last year, there were about 95 children, but this time more than 130 children have registered, and I would like to thank the parents who realized how important it is for their children to have the correct virtues.”

Sanyuktanand says the camp enables children to realize their full potential and gain knowledge of societal norms.

He adds that they also provide self-defence classes for their participants, which include yoga and lathi training.

The Fiji Sevashram is urging parents and guardians to always take time for their children, especially during the school holidays.

The Suva youth camp ended today.