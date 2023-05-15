Youth bequeathed future full of hope

People from all walks of life at the reconciliation service organized by the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma yesterday afternoon [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Yesterday was a historic day of genuine displays of love and righteousness where one community sought forgiveness from the other.

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad, while speaking during the National Girmit Day celebrations, highlighted that the reconciliation service organized by the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma yesterday afternoon marked another chapter of the meeting of hearts between descendants of the Girmitiya and the iTaukei community, as well as other races of Fiji.

Prasad says it was symbolic, and leaders from every walk of life gathered and bequeathed the younger generation a future full of hope by taking a giant stride toward genuine healing and reconciliation.

“We will not solve all the heartaches of the past in a week. There remains much work to be done, but it marked the end of an ugly chapter in our lives and the dawn of a new era.”

Prasad says it is the beginning of an era where descendants of the Girmitiya and their children can commemorate and share history with the nation.

Apart from the reconciliation, various other events were also organized to mark the rich tradition, heritage, culture, and history of the Girmitiya as they have contributed to the social, economic, and political advancement of Fiji.