Young tech boss claims top honour

Youth are being urged to be bold and chase their goals after Akshay Chand won the Rising Star Award at the ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards 2025.

Chand, of IHG Hotels and Resorts, received the award for tourism professionals aged 35 and under who show leadership and talent.

Now the Area Director of Information Technology for the South Pacific with the IHG Group, he states that the honour reflects a team effort.

“This is not an individual award, but a collective one. It is thanks to my team’s support — the leadership team at FNPF-owned IHG Hotels, the regional general manager, and the general manager at our Suva properties. Their guidance and support are what have enabled me to achieve this today.”

Chand said he began his hospitality career ten years ago as an entry-level IT staff member.

He also explained how he faced challenges but used them to grow.

Chand is urging young people to believe in themselves and stay resilient.

He adds that creativity, courage and trust in one’s potential are key to success.

