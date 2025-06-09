Young Fijians lead charge with diabetes

[File Photo]

As Fiji rolls out its nationwide Diabetes and Wellness Campaign, a quieter but powerful movement is gaining momentum, led by young people living with diabetes.

Through the Young Diabetes Fiji program, youth across the country are turning their personal health journeys into a force for change.

Membership has grown from 50 to 80 active members under the age of 30, with new faces joining from the Northern Division.

Diabetes Fiji Executive chair, Taabish Akbar says, these young advocates are now trained as ambassadors, sharing their stories and raising awareness in schools, homes, and community spaces.

“We continue to support our young members with the glucometers, testing strips, lancets, alcohol swabs and psychosocial support. YDF members received ambassador training, empowering them to advocate in schools, homes, faith-based groups and community settings.”

He says, with support from partners, YDF members are equipped with glucometers, testing strips, and emotional support.

Akbar says.the team is also preparing for upcoming educational camps during the school break, where they’ll connect, learn, and lead.

In a campaign filled with statistics and policy goals, these young voices are bringing heart and hope.

